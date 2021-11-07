Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 138,246.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 19.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 27.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.