Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,207 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -175.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

