Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.