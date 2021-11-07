Brokers Offer Predictions for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

