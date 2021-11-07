Brokers Offer Predictions for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.75) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $61.02 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.