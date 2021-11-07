Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

