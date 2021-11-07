Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$91.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TD traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,449. The firm has a market cap of C$166.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$92.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

