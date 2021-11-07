Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $133.00

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,190 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,939 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

SI stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.16. 601,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $226.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

