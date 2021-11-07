Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €103.72

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded up €1.44 ($1.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €88.78 ($104.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €45.63 ($53.68) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

