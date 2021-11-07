Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) PT at $62.00

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. NEXT has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.7582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

