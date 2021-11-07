Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $70.63

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

GLBE stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

