Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

