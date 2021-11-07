Brokerages Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Target Price at $12.73

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCHWF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

