Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report $139.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.17 million to $180.10 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,971.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $397.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.22 million to $463.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $703.74 million, with estimates ranging from $364.27 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,013. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

