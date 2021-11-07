Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $126.54 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

