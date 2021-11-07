Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,492. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.