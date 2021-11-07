Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $15.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $65.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $67.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CLLS opened at $12.23 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

