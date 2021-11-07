Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Stepan posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.