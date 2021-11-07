Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

