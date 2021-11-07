Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after buying an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 3,090,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

