Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.65 Million

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce $500.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.70 million and the lowest is $499.60 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,133. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.