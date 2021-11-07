Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

