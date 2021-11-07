Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62.
In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.