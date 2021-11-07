Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.