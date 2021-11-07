Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

BCOV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,077. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 155,871 shares of company stock worth $1,762,004. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

