Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 333,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.20% of Brightcove worth $42,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 42.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 155,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,004. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

