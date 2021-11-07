Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,747,816 shares of company stock valued at $14,873,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DRTT stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

