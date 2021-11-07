Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.