Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 78.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $3,209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $854,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $241.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.64. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $180.83 and a 1 year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.