Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.12. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

