Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of FutureFuel worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 46,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.83.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.