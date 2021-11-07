Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

SSBI opened at $17.15 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

