Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of The Marcus worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Marcus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $660.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.81.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

