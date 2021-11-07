Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.86%. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

