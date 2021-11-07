Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.70 ($104.35).

FRA:BNR opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.84. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

