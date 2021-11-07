Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.70 ($104.35).

FRA:BNR opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.84. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

