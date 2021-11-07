Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,832,000. CSX comprises approximately 5.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $20,440,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 109,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in CSX by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

