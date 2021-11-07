Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $5.02 Million in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 2.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

SBSW opened at $14.23 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

