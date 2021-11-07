Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Copart by 26.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

