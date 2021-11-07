Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $168.88 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

