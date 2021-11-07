Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 371,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $89,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

