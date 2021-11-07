Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.96 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

