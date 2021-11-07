Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,174 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth $230,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.81. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

