Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,651.33.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,406.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,307.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,701.09 and a twelve month high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

