BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $399,462.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,029.19 or 1.00074646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.46 or 0.00762244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 899,095 coins and its circulating supply is 898,307 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

