BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.70 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $456,653.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00253823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00102449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.