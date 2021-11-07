BMO Capital Markets Raises Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.