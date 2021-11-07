BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Saputo has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

