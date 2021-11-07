Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

