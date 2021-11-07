Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 17.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.84 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $594.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.