Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 577,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,929. Blucora has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

