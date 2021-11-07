Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $28.70. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 143,459 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 221.41% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

